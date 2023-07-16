Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster

"It's a very great match. I'm not going to lie, it's a very great match to watch but I'm not going to watch it because I'm going to be too disappointed to not be there," Medvedev told reporters.

"I lost. I don't deserve to be there in the final because I didn't win today.

"But if I watch it on TV, I'm probably going to digest my loss worse because I'm going to be like, 'My God, this forehand, this double-fault, this return, I should have done better'. Let's say Novak wins, 'I should have done like Novak. Why didn't I do it?' Too many questions.

"I am going to follow live score probably. I'm going to be interested in the live score, but I'm not going to watch it. Maybe we'll see the highlights or something in the news or something like this."

After being thoroughly outplayed by Alcaraz, Medvedev placed the Spaniard in lofty company, comparing him to the game's old 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, winners of 65 Grand Slam titles between them.

"He's a very strong player. I would say in general to compare like the Big Three, they're amazing, they win so many Grand Slams, they win so many matches. He's kind of like them," Medvedev said.