Saudi binge is fiscal free kick for European clubs

Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of glitzy soccer stars is more an opportunity than a threat for European clubs. Brazilian striker Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is just the latest celebrity footballer to go east, joining state-owned Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain for about 90 million euros. The Saudi binge may help European teams raise funds and meet tough new financial rules. The question is whether the Kingdom itself could one day become a serious player.
The Roshn Saudi League is a top scorer in the football transfer market. This season clubs, including Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, both backed by the Kingdom’s Saudi Public Investment Fund, have spent some 600 million euros snapping up players like Neymar and Rúben Neves, according to Transfermarkt. Britain’s Premier League has netted over a third of that windfall. Saudi’s top division, which counts 18 clubs in all, this year ranks second in net player spend globally behind only the Premier League, according to Deloitte’s Sports Business Group, outranking Spain’s LaLiga.
A European wage clampdown may keep the deals flowing. UEFA, the governing body for European football, has introduced new rules limiting clubs’ spending on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of revenue. That gives them a reason to offload expensive players. Nearly half of the clubs in Britain’s Premier League were already over that limit in 2021/2022, according to Deloitte analysis. The fact Saudi Arabia does not have such rules makes its clubs logical buyers.
Such transfers could be an own goal. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to turn the Kingdom’s nascent football industry into a global force. If Riyadh keeps hoovering up big stars, then western clubs could one day lose out on valuable revenue from merchandising and TV rights.
Yet realising that dream will take more than a few of Neymar's on-pitch tricks. Global audiences for Saudi football are still low: DAZN, the streaming service backed by Len Blavatnik, just secured Saudi rights in six countries for a mere $500,000, according to Bloomberg. China’s attempt to form a global super league, which saw it snap up players like Oscar and Marouane Fellaini over the last decade, has yet to dent western clubs’ revenues. And with global demand for oil peaking, the Kingdom may soon decide there are better uses for its cash. European clubs should take the money before the referee's whistle blows.
CONTEXT NEWS
Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal agreed to buy Brazilian striker Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior from Paris Saint-Germain, Saudi state media reported on Aug. 14. Neymar follows other star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to join the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Hilal paid about 90 million euros to buy Neymar for two years, according to the BBC.
Saudi clubs have spent over 550 million euros buying players from European clubs in the 2023/2024 transfer season, according to Transfermarkt.
