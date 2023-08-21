Saudi binge is fiscal free kick for European clubs

Such transfers could be an own goal. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to turn the Kingdom’s nascent football industry into a global force. If Riyadh keeps hoovering up big stars, then western clubs could one day lose out on valuable revenue from merchandising and TV rights.

Yet realising that dream will take more than a few of Neymar's on-pitch tricks. Global audiences for Saudi football are still low: DAZN, the streaming service backed by Len Blavatnik, just secured Saudi rights in six countries for a mere $500,000, according to Bloomberg. China’s attempt to form a global super league, which saw it snap up players like Oscar and Marouane Fellaini over the last decade, has yet to dent western clubs’ revenues. And with global demand for oil peaking, the Kingdom may soon decide there are better uses for its cash. European clubs should take the money before the referee's whistle blows.

CONTEXT NEWS

Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal agreed to buy Brazilian striker Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior from Paris Saint-Germain, Saudi state media reported on Aug. 14. Neymar follows other star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to join the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal paid about 90 million euros to buy Neymar for two years, according to the BBC.

Saudi clubs have spent over 550 million euros buying players from European clubs in the 2023/2024 transfer season, according to Transfermarkt.

The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own