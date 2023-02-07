Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay submit joint 2030 World Cup bid

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup on Tuesday, calling for the tournament to return "where football was born" 100 years after the first World Cup was held in Montevideo.

During a ceremony at the Argentine Football Association (AFA), officials of the four countries were joined by Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), who said that he hopes FIFA can show a "gesture of greatness" toward the region and allow it to organise the tournament.

"The 2030 World Cup is not just another World Cup, it deserves a celebration with recognition for 100 years," Dominguez said.