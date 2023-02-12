Bayern Munich open three-point lead with 3-0 win over Bochum

Leon Goretzka should have doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime but sent his header on the rebound wide of the post from two metres out.

Bayern keeper Yann Sommer then had to pull off a superb one-handed save to tip Philipp Hofmann's header wide in the 52nd.

But the hosts then turned on the afterburners to score twice and finish off the game.

Substitute Kingsley Coman gave the hosts, who travel to PSG on Tuesday, a two-goal cushion four minutes after coming on, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Manuel Riemann in the 64th, and Serge Gnabry rifled in a penalty for their third 10 minutes later to seal victory.