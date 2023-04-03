    বাংলা

    Benzema nets seven-minute hat-trick as Real Madrid thrash Valladolid

    The hat-trick moves Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 06:53 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 06:53 PM

    Karim Benzema scored three goals in seven first-half minutes as Real Madrid thrashed Real Valladolid 6-0 on Sunday to cut Barcelona's lead in LaLiga to 12 points. 

    The hat-trick moved Benzema up to 14 league goals this season and second on the list of top scorers -- three behind Barca's Robert Lewandowski. 

    Rodrygo's opener from a smooth counter-attack after 22 minutes opened the flood gates as Benzema took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting a first half hat-trick for Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

    Benzema scored his first with a diving header from a Vinicius Jr cross while narrowly avoiding a collision with the far post and the Brazilian also created the second with a simple pass for the French striker to score from the edge of the box. 

    The 35-year-old completed his hat-trick when he adjusted his run into the six-yard box to turn on the spot and scoop a Rodrygo cross that was behind him to score while his back was towards goal. 

    Rodrygo claimed another assist in the second half when Marco Asensio played a one-two pass with the Brazilian forward before firing home and Eden Hazard created the final goal as he pinched the ball from a loose pass and found Lucas Vazquez. 

    Valladolid, who fell to a second straight LaLiga defeat, are 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

