England's second Test win over South Africa sets 'benchmark', says Stokes

England's emphatic victory over South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford has set the "benchmark" for the team, captain Ben Stokes said after they defeated the visitors by an innings and 85 runs within three days.

Having taken a first-innings lead of 264, England bowled out South Africa for 179 on Saturday to earn their fifth win in six Tests and bounce back from the disappointment of losing the series opener at Lord's.

Stokes scored 103 in England's first innings and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes smashed an unbeaten 113, while veteran bowler James Anderson became the leading wicket-taker among pace bowlers across all formats.