Champions Barcelona beaten 3-1 by Valladolid

Relegation-threatened Real Valladolid snatched a 3-1 win at home against champions Barcelona on Tuesday as the hosts secured a crucial victory in their battle to remain in LaLiga.



The win moved Valladolid up one place to 17th and out of the relegation zone, before the club owned by former Real Madrid and Brazil forward Ronaldo face Almeria and Getafe, who are also battling to avoid the drop, in their remaining two games.



Barcelona, who sealed their 27th LaLiga title earlier this month, fell behind when defender Andreas Christensen scored an own goal, heading past his own keeper in the second minute while trying to clear a cross into the box.