    Champions Barcelona beaten 3-1 by Valladolid

    The win moved Valladolid up one place to 17th and out of the relegation zone

    Published : 24 May 2023, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 02:33 PM

    Relegation-threatened Real Valladolid snatched a 3-1 win at home against champions Barcelona on Tuesday as the hosts secured a crucial victory in their battle to remain in LaLiga.

    The win moved Valladolid up one place to 17th and out of the relegation zone, before the club owned by former Real Madrid and Brazil forward Ronaldo face Almeria and Getafe, who are also battling to avoid the drop, in their remaining two games.

    Barcelona, who sealed their 27th LaLiga title earlier this month, fell behind when defender Andreas Christensen scored an own goal, heading past his own keeper in the second minute while trying to clear a cross into the box.

    Valladolid were awarded a penalty for Eric Garcia's tackle on Gonzalo Plata shortly after and Cyle Larin finished from the spot before Plata made it 3-0 in the 73rd minute, with the goal awarded after a VAR check for a potential offside.

    Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Barcelona six minutes from time as LaLiga's top scorer lifted his tally to 23 goals this season.

    Earlier on Tuesday fourth-placed Real Sociedad beat Almeria 1-0 and the Basque side can secure a Champions League spot for next season on Wednesday if Villarreal, in fifth, drop points at home against Cadiz.

    LaLiga
