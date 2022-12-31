Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: what we know of the Portugal forward's new Saudi Arabian club

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free agent when his contract with Premier League club Manchester United was terminated.

Here is what you need to know about the club:

WHAT IS AL NASSR'S HISTORY?

Formed in 1955, Al Nassr is based in the Saudi capital of Riyadh and the club plays in the country's top division - the Saudi Professional League (SPL), which has 18 teams.

It finished third last season, six points behind champions Al Hilal.

Al Nassr are the second-most successful team in the league with nine titles. Their last win was in the 2018-19 season. Only Al Hilal, also based in Riyadh, have won more titles (18).

They have also won the country's knockout cup, the King's Cup, six times, most recently in 1990.