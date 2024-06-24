Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Hungary score late to beat Scotland

They must wait to see whether they will qualify for the last 16 in one of the places reserved for the best four third-placed finishers

Hungary score late to beat Scotland

Reuters

Published : 24 Jun 2024, 03:26 AM

Updated : 24 Jun 2024, 03:26 AM

Related Stories
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Copa America 2024 Fixtures
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Messi leads Argentina for pre-Copa America friendlies
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Malaysian footballer calls for justice after acid attack
Euro Points Table
Euro Points Table
Read More
Germany draw with Swiss to win Euro group
Germany draw with Swiss to win Euro group
Gunmen kill 6 cops in Russia
Gunmen kill 6 cops in Russia
Alarm as Russell's viper spreads to more districts
Alarm as Russell's viper spreads to more districts
FBCCI: Limit black money amnesty to businesses only
FBCCI: Limit black money amnesty to businesses only
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More