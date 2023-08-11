This is not the first time PSG and Mbappe have been involved in a contract standoff. Mbappe was also set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season, but after PSG rejected a bid from Real Madrid he signed a contract extension.

Asked about Mbappe ahead of Saturday's season-opening home match against Lorient, Enrique told reporters: "It's a subject we've come across before and a solution was found between the club and the player.

"That's what I'd like to see. The philosophy of this club is very clear: that the club is above all else and I share that 100%."

Mbappe is not the only player tipped to leave the Parc des Princes in the close season window, with French media reporting that record signing Neymar and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Enrique declined to comment on the conversations he has had with the duo since taking charge of the club in July, but added: "I invite you to be attentive to my actions because it is my decisions that will express my opinion."