Bennett powers Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh

Confident turns with the bat from Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza have led Zimbabwe to a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20I match in Mirpur, allowing them to avoid a series whitewash.

Bangladesh lost the toss on Sunday and were sent in to bat. They struggled out of the gate, losing Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, and Towhid Hridoy early. But captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) and Mahmudullah (54) fought back to take the Tigers to 157-6 at the end of 20 overs.

Bennett was the pick of the visitors’ bowling attack, picking up 2-20, including crucial early wickets. Blessing Muzarabani also picked up 2-22.

Bennett then played his part with the bat too, knocking 70 off 49 balls. He was joined by Raza who put up an undefeated 72 off 46 deliveries.

Bennett was awarded Man of the Match for his all-round contributions.

The win will bring some consolation to the visiting team, who lost the five-match series 4-1.