Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bennett powers Zimbabwe to consolation win over Bangladesh

Bennett (70) and Sikandar Raza (72*) led the visitors to a comfortable 8-wicket win

Zimbabwe snatch consolation win against Tigers

Sports Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 May 2024, 02:34 PM

Updated : 12 May 2024, 02:34 PM

Related Stories
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Saifuddin helps Tigers seal series
Saifuddin helps Tigers seal series
Read More
28 die in Indonesia floods, landslides
28 die in Indonesia floods, landslides
Why did DU’s university ranking drop so far?
Why did DU’s university ranking drop so far?
Ukrainian shelling kills 7 in Russia
Ukrainian shelling kills 7 in Russia
Afghanistan floods kill 315
Afghanistan floods kill 315
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More