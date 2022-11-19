Iran close ranks amid uncomfortable questions on solidarity with women

"It's an absolute honour regardless of who comes to the stadiums, whether it's our fathers, our brothers, our men or women," he added.

"We play for all men and women of our country. When I say people of our country, there's no exception. That includes all men and all women.

"We have respect for all fans round the world. Iran has some of the best fans... We've got passionate fans who are very loyal. We're famous for it and we're very proud of them."

Ansarifard is playing at his third World Cup and the 32-year-old, who spent a year at Nottingham Forest, said he would bank on all his experience to help Iran qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

"We are here to qualify for the knockout stages. Hopefully until the very last second of our third group game, we will fight until the very end to fulfil this huge dream," he said.

"I'm relatively familiar with English football... England has one of the best leagues and some of the world's best players. I've always tried to pass on my interpretations of English football to my team mates."