Tottenham blow top-four chance in defeat by Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur blew a gilt-edged chance to rekindle their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four when relegation battlers Bournemouth snatched a last-gasp 3-2 away victory over them on Saturday.

Substitute Dango Ouattara's superb finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time secured a vital three points for Bournemouth whose fans celebrated wildly as their side took another step towards top-flight survival.

For the hosts, their chances of playing in the Champions League next season look bleak after a 10th defeat of the season.

Third-placed Newcastle United's lunchtime defeat at Aston Villa had opened the door for Tottenham and they duly went ahead in the 14th minute when Son Heung-min fired them into the lead.