Qatar World Cup groups 2022: full list of qualified teams and guide to each group

Following are the eight groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Nov 20-Dec 18.

There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches. Teams will get three points for a win and one for a draw.

The top two in each group advance to the last 16.

The knockout rounds will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

GROUP A

Qatar (hosts)

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

The Dutch are favourites to advance from Group A as they chase a maiden World Cup title. Louis van Gaal's side will be fired up after failing to qualify for the last edition in Russia four years ago.

The Netherlands will expect a strong challenge from Senegal but the Africa Cup of Nations champions are sweating on the fitness of their talismanic forward Sadio Mane, who sustained an injury playing for Bayern Munich.

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

Wales

England, the 2018 semi-finalists and last year's European Championship runners-up, will be expected to come through the group but their recent poor form means they could face some tricky tests, especially against Wales and the United States.