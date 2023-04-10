PGMOL to investigate apparent elbow by official on Liverpool's Robertson

"PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at halftime during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield," Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said.

"We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

In a super-charged game, Liverpool fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Asked about the incident, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said: "I didn't see it at all. I heard something happened. I heard the pictures speak for themselves but I don't know more."