    বাংলা

    Nunez red card gives Klopp striking headache ahead of Man Utd clash

    It leaves Klopp short of striking talent ahead of the visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United

    Reuters
    Published : 16 August 2022, 02:51 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 02:51 PM

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis following a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury.

    Starting his first Premier League game since arriving from Benfica in the close season, the red mist descended on Nunez in the second half and he appeared to head-butt defender Joachim Andersen, which resulted in a dismissal and three-match ban.

    That leaves Klopp short of striking talent ahead of the visit to Old Trafford next Monday to face Manchester United.

    "It's really tricky in a moment with injuries and players with little things and how you manage them and all those kinds of things," Klopp told Sky Sports.

    "We have to use the next week to maybe bring one or two back. I'm not sure if we can do that. But now we lost Darwin today. That doesn't help. Bobby (Firmino) might be ready for next week," he added.

    Firmino missed Monday's game at Anfield as a precautionary measure and, though Nunez's ban will force Klopp to shake up his squad, the German coach was mild in his criticism of the Uruguay international.

    "It's absolutely not a reaction you want to see ... I don't know exactly how long he will be suspended but that's the situation and so we will use it for physical work - not as punishment, just to make him even stronger," Klopp said.

    Liverpool winger Luis Diaz struck a brilliant equaliser four minutes after the sending-off and the Colombian may have to shoulder more of the attacking burden away to United.

    "Incredible, incredible goal, and of course, we needed that," Klopp said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tiafoe beats Berrettini, Murray edges Wawrinka in Cincinnati Open
    Tiafoe beats Berrettini, Murray edges Wawrinka
    Tiafoe had failed to capitalise on five match points against Nick Kyrgios in Washington earlier this month
    Man City sign full back Gomez from Anderlecht
    Man City sign full back Gomez
    Gomez is City's fourth signing during this transfer window following the arrival of Haaland, Phillips and Ortega
    Wolves agree club-record fee for Portugal midfielder Nunes - reports
    Wolves agree club-record fee for Nunes
    The Sporting Lisbon midfielder made his senior debut for Portugal in 2021 and has earned eight caps, scoring one goal.
    Palace defender Andersen receives death threats after Nunez red card
    Palace’s Anderson receives death threats
    The defender was head-butted by Nunez who was sent off at Anfield

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher