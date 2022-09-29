Hummel tone down jerseys, release black Denmark kits in Qatar World Cup protest

Hummel have toned down the details on Denmark's World Cup jerseys and also released a black kit to protest against Qatar's human rights record ahead of the tournament, the sportswear company said on Wednesday.

The new red kit is inspired from their Euro 92 success when Denmark won their only major title, but has its logo and details barely visible. An all black design, which Hummel said signifies the "colour of mourning", will be their third kit in Qatar.

"We've toned down all the details for Denmark's new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons," Hummel Sport said on Instagram.