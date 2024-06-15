Switzerland claim impressive 3-1 win against Hungary

Switzerland began their Euro 2024 campaign in style with a 3-1 Group A victory over tournament dark horses Hungary with Kwadwo Duah, Michel Aebischer and Breel Embolo all on target on Saturday.

Striker Duah put the Swiss ahead in the 12th minute from Aebischer's defence-splitting pass -- the goal initially ruled offside but allowed after a VAR check.

It was Duah's first goal for Switzerland and Aebischer then opened his own international account with a superb curler on the stroke of halftime to put his side firmly in control.

Hungary, who qualified impressively under Italian coach Marco Rossi, were a different proposition after the break and got a lifeline in the 66th minute when Barnabas Varga stooped to head in Dominik Szoboszlai's inswinging cross.Switzerland resisted late Hungarian pressure and Embolo seized on a defensive error in stoppage time to seal the points and put the Swiss level with Germany on three points after the hosts thrashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday.