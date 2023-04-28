Stones says adaptability key at Man City

A lack of adaptability has left some players out in the cold at times. Kyle Walker was only able to return to the side at right back on Wednesday thanks to a change of system.

The England international had been on the bench in recent matches, with Guardiola saying it was because he could not play an inverted wing back role.

City are now just two points behind leaders Arsenal but have played two games less. They could go top on Sunday with a victory at Fulham.

"We've got a hectic schedule," Stones said. "We can't get ahead of ourselves. We concentrate on what we can do and what we can affect, and we take it from there."