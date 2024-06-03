Home +
Scalvini out of Italy's Euro squad, Gatti called up as replacement

He suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee playing for Atalanta on Sunday in their 3-2 home loss to Fiorentina

Scalvini out of Italy's Euro squad
Serie A - Atalanta v Fiorentina - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - June 2, 2024 Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 10:08 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 10:08 PM

