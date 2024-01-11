Liverpool come back to beat Fulham 2-1 in League Cup semi first leg

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo scored three minutes apart as Liverpool fought back from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at a chilly Anfield on Wednesday.

Fulham took a first-half lead with a goal from Willian and then sat back and looked to hit Liverpool on the break, frustrating Juergen Klopp's side until the 68th minute when Jones and then Gakpo struck in quick succession.

"It's the mentality in the group, in the club, in the city, just keep going and it doesn't matter what happens and we showed that again today," Gakpo told Sky Sports. "If you have that mentality a lot of things can happen."