Liverpool sweat over Isak, Gakpo ahead of Man City showdown

Liverpool forwards Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo face a race to be fit for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City. Photo: Reuters

Liverpool forwards Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo face a race to be fit for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City. Photo: Reuters

Isak and Gakpo remain doubtful after international duty, leaving Iraola facing a potential attacking shortage for Sunday's clash

Liverpool could be without Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City after both forwards suffered injuries on international duty.

Neither player featured in the club's published training photographs from Thursday, raising further concerns over their availability for the visit of the league leaders to Anfield.

Isak returned early from Sweden duty with a thigh problem, while Gakpo withdrew from the Netherlands squad after suffering an ankle injury, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has acknowledged that both players remain injured, leaving their participation against City uncertain.

"I think Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo both have had to leave the national teams with injuries," Iraola told broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

"Now it's a matter of if they are going to recover in time to help us in the next game or not. But right now they are both injured."

Their potential absence would leave Liverpool short of attacking options, with Hugo Ekitike already sidelined by a long-term Achilles injury.

Summer signing Bradley Barcola could be deployed centrally, while Florian Wirtz is another possible option further forward, Sky Sports reported.

There was some encouraging news for Liverpool, however, as centre-back Jeremy Jacquet returned to training after a hamstring problem kept him out of France's Nations League victory over Belgium.

Liverpool face a City side who have won all five of their opening league matches under Enzo Maresca.

Iraola's team are also unbeaten in the Premier League, but trail City by seven points after recording two wins and three draws.

The Liverpool manager is expected to provide a further injury update at his Friday press conference.