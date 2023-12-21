    বাংলা

    Bournemouth-Luton Town game abandoned after Lockyer collapse to be replayed in full

    The match was abandoned in the 59th minute after Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2023, 06:56 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2023, 06:56 PM

    The Bournemouth versus Luton Town Premier League match that was abandoned on Saturday after the on-field collapse of Luton captain Tom Lockyer will be replayed again in full, the league announced on Wednesday.

    The match was abandoned in the 59th minute after Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest. It will be rescheduled for later in the season following consultation with relevant parties.

    "The League would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone," the Premier League said in a statement.

    "We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC."

    Luton said on Sunday that Lockyer was undergoing tests and awaiting results before the next steps of his recovery were determined.

    The score was 1-1 when the 29-year-old Wales international fell to the ground. Players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention. Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd.

    The centre back also collapsed during Luton's promotion playoff final win against Coventry City on May 27. He spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation before returning for pre-season training after receiving the green light from doctors.

