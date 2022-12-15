    বাংলা

    Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick

    The 16-year-old forward will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 03:23 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 03:23 PM

    Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick from Palmeiras, the clubs announced on Thursday.

    The 16-year-old forward will join the European and Spanish champions in July 2024, due to world football governing body FIFA's rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

    Palmeiras and Real Madrid did not disclose the length of the contract but confirmed that the player will be visiting the club's facilities in Spain next week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Aug 22, 2022 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag applauds fans after the match
    Sale of Man Utd could be 'good thing': Ten Hag
    The Man Utd manager said his club needed investment just to keep up in the Premier League and that it was important the funds were spent wisely
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Believers pray at sunset next to the illuminated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 mascot La'eeb, in Doha, Qatar - November 18, 2022.
    WC dreams shattered, Croatia and Morocco dust themselves off for bronze
    Croatia and Morocco will face off in Qatar for a second time after playing out a 0-0 draw in their group opener
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 14, 2022 France's Theo Hernandez scores their first goal
    Tactical masterplan, grit, take France into WC final
    In previous games, Belgium, Spain and Portugal had been unable to match Morocco's grit France showed they were also able to fight tooth and nail
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Morocco fans are pictured with the flag of Morocco outside the stadium before the match
    Morocco targets diplomatic goals after World Cup run
    It might also become another weapon in Rabat's diplomatic arsenal to win international support

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher