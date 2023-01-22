Injured hamstring major headache for Djokovic in De Minaur test

Novak Djokovic is on track for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title but question marks remain over his fitness ahead of Monday's fourth-round clash with Alex de Minaur as his injured left hamstring continues to cause problems.

Fourth seed Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round but fears about the durability of his injured hamstring only grew as the Serbian once again struggled.

All eyes will be on the bandages that drape the left hamstring when the 35-year-old takes on home favourite De Minaur who, like Djokovic, has dropped one set in Melbourne so far.

"It's really difficult to say with Novak exactly what's happening physically. He's getting the job done, he certainly doesn't look like he's (100) percent," seven-times Grand Slam champion John McEnroe told Eurosport.