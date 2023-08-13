Rodrygo, Bellingham score to give Real 2-0 win at Bilbao

Federico Valverde had Real’s first chance on the 14th minute, with a bullet strike from range that flew just wide up the crossbar.

They opened the scoring in the 28th minute after a mistake from Athletic’s defence, who failed to clear a challenge won against Dani Carvajal inside the box. Rodrygo was fast enough to react and recover the loose ball, netting a clever finish between goalkeeper Unai Simon and the near post.

Bellingham then netted a delightful volley eight minutes later after latching onto a David Alaba corner with an arching shot which looped over Simon and into the top right corner.

Real were in total control but were wasteful in the second half and missed several opportunities to extend their lead.

They also lost defender Eder Militao, who left the pitch in tears with what looked like a left knee injury five minutes after the break.

With the game in the bag, coach Carlo Ancelotti made several changes and appeared satisfied after the final whistle.