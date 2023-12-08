Emery's impact at Villa no surprise to Arsenal manager Arteta

Aston Villa's upward trajectory under manager Unai Emery is no surprise to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who said on Friday he is expecting a tough game when he takes his Premier League leaders to Villa Park on Saturday.

Villa, who put in a dominant performance in their 1-0 victory over champions Manchester City on Wednesday, are up to third in the league. They have won 14 straight Premier League games at Villa Park and have also qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa Conference League.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game, Arteta lavished praise on former Arsenal manager Emery, telling reporters: "I think you have to give huge credit to them and Unai and the coaching staff.

"They are going to be a tough opponent and it is one of my favourite grounds... (It's) no surprise. I have followed him since he was coach of Almeria and what he has done at every team is remarkable.

"He has always improved the players, the team and the club. He is Basque like I am. I really admire him. I am really happy for him."

Arteta will not be on the touchline for the match, with the Spaniard serving a ban following his third booking of the season.

"I think I am in the Directors' Box, I don't know, it is a discussion we will have later on. But let's see, hopefully I will have a really nice view," Arteta said.