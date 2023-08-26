    বাংলা

    Real Madrid's Bellingham scores again to secure 1-0 win at Celta

    England midfielder Bellingham put La Liga leaders Real in front with a header from a corner touch-off by Joselu

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2023, 04:43 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 04:43 AM

    Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham scored in the second half to earn his side a third straight win as they beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in LaLiga on Friday to maintain a perfect start.

    The 20-year-old once again led the Spanish giants' attack, scoring for the fourth time in his first three league games following Rodrygo's missed penalty earlier in the second half.

    Real were dealt an early blow as Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr was forced off with a leg problem after 15 minutes, a notable loss for Carlo Ancelotti's side that comes on top of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao's injuries.

    Celta were also forced into a substitution due to Franco Cervi's injury shortly before halftime.

    The visitors had already come under fire in the opening seconds as Celta thought they had taken the lead only for VAR to rule out Jorgen Larsen's effort for a foul on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, making his debut following his loan from Chelsea.

    "Kepa has played well, a clean sheet is a good sign," said Ancelotti. "He deserved to play, I have said in these games that the goal is well covered, both with Kepa and (Andriy) Lunin."

    Rodrygo then had a golden chance to earn Real the lead in the 68th minute with a penalty after keeper Ivan Villar tripped him in the box. However, Villar redeemed himself as he dived to his right to keep out the Brazilian forward's spot kick.

    "I told (Real midfielder Fede) Valverde that Luka (Modric) had to take the penalty, I don't know what happened between them that they chose Rodrygo," Ancelotti said. "I am a bit upset that Luka didn't take the penalty."

    However, England midfielder Bellingham put La Liga leaders Real in front 10 minutes from time with a header from Joselu's touch off a corner to maintain his impressive start.

    "Bellingham is doing very well, he keeps scoring. He's doing it because he's moving very well without the ball" Ancelotti said. "He's intelligent, he arrives at the right moment."

    After three away matches, high-flying Real will play their first home game next Saturday against Getafe as renovations at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are completed.

