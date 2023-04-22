French Open night session to start earlier, organisers say

The night session at the French Open will be brought forward by half an hour this year, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Friday.

"It will start at 2000 (local time) with an interactive show and the first point will be played at 2030," she told a news conference.

Last year, players entered the Court Philippe Chatrier to warm up at 2045 (1845GMT), and the scheduling drew criticism due to the lack of public transportation in the event of a late finish.

The Paris metro stops running around 1:15 am.

Organisers were also criticised for scheduling mostly men's matches in the flagship match of the day, and Mauresmo would not commit to putting on more women's matches this year.

"It's difficult to project before the draw," she said.