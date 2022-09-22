    বাংলা

    World champion Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims

    The day after losing to Niemann, Carlsen explained his withdrawal from the tournament by tweeting a video of football coach Jose Mourinho saying: 'If I speak, I am in big trouble'

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Sept 2022, 11:02 AM
    Updated : 22 Sept 2022, 11:02 AM

    Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen remained vague on Thursday about whether or not he thought Hans Niemann was a cheat after he abruptly conceded his contest against the American at the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament following one move.

    This was the second time this month that the Norwegian has surrendered games or pulled out from a tournament which also featured Niemann.

    Carlsen, world champion since 2013, withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri, earlier this month after unexpectedly losing with the white pieces to Niemann, who lags almost 200 ELO points behind him.

    It was the first defeat with the white pieces in a classical game for the world number one since he lost to American Levon Aronian in Oct 2020.

    The day after losing to Niemann, Carlsen explained his withdrawal from the tournament by tweeting a video of football coach Jose Mourinho saying: "If I speak, I am in big trouble."

    The tweet sparked a furore of comments and allegations that the 19-year-old Niemann had cheated, including from American grandmaster and star streamer Hikaru Nakamura.

    "In response to the recent rumours circulating the chess world, I can confirm that we currently have no indication that any player has been playing unfairly in the 2022 Sinquefield Cup," Sinquefield Cup chief arbiter Chris Bird said in a statement.

    Niemann had previously been banned from chess.com for cheating online, having admitted he had not played fairly in non-competitive games on the website in his youth.

    However, he has denied any wrongdoing while contesting over-the-board games.

    "I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it. I don’t care. Because I know I am clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care," he said recently.

    Asked about his surprise withdrawal in St Louis and Monday's surrender, Carlsen told Norwegian TV NRK: "Unfortunately I cannot particularly speak on that.

    "But people can draw their own conclusion and they certainly have and I have to say I am very impressed by Niemann's play and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a great job."

    Asked if his decision had anything to do with him suspecting Niemann of cheating, Carlsen said: "I cannot comment on that."

    In July, Carlsen said he would not defend his world championship title in 2023 against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi as he is not motivated to play another match.

    Nepomniachtchi will face the runner up in the recent Candidates tournament, China's Ding Liren.

    RELATED STORIES
    Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic
    Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport: Djokovic
    At Laver Cup, Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic will play together for the first time since 2019. Djokovic says he waits for the team dinners and will chat about tennis, sports and life
    Hasina will give out prize money, houses to SAFF champions
    Hasina to give money, houses to SAFF champions
    The prime minister has instructed authorities to look into the living situations of members of the SAFF champion team to see if they need assistance
    Wales forward Bale on 'good path' to be fully fit for World Cup
    Bale on 'good path' to be fully fit for WC
    The 33-year-old forward expects his fitness to be much improved by Nov 21, when Wales will play their first World Cup finals in 64 years
    Qatar planning for World Cup fans to avoid prosecution for minor offences
    Qatar plans to overlook minor offences by WC fans
    Organisers have not publicly clarified their approach to policing, and many embassies have warned fans they face punishment for behaviour that would be tolerated elsewhere

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher