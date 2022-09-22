World champion Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen remained vague on Thursday about whether or not he thought Hans Niemann was a cheat after he abruptly conceded his contest against the American at the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament following one move.

This was the second time this month that the Norwegian has surrendered games or pulled out from a tournament which also featured Niemann.

Carlsen, world champion since 2013, withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri, earlier this month after unexpectedly losing with the white pieces to Niemann, who lags almost 200 ELO points behind him.

It was the first defeat with the white pieces in a classical game for the world number one since he lost to American Levon Aronian in Oct 2020.