VAR denies Everton winner in feisty derby draw with Liverpool

Then came the moment Everton fans had been waiting for after Conor Coady tapped home at the far post, with pandemonium ensuing at Goodison, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Both sides pressed for a winner, with Everton substitute Dwight McNeil's deflected shot almost catching Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out and Mohamed Salah firing against the post in stoppage time, but the rivals had to settle for a point each.

The stalemate means Liverpool remain in fifth, six points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton stay 14th, winless from their six matches so far.