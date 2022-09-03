    বাংলা

    VAR denies Everton winner in feisty derby draw with Liverpool

    Liverpool hit the woodwork three times while the hosts are also denied by the upright at Goodison Park

    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 01:59 PM

    VAR was centre of attention once more as Everton were denied a second-half winner in a feisty 0-0 draw with Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half at Goodison Park, with Tom Davies denied by the upright for Everton, before Darwin Nunez and Luiz Diaz both saw efforts come out off the frame of the goal for the visitors.

    The game opened up after the break, with Jordan Pickford forced into several fine stops in the home goal, while Neal Maupay, making his Everton debut after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek, should have scored from close range.

    Then came the moment Everton fans had been waiting for after Conor Coady tapped home at the far post, with pandemonium ensuing at Goodison, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

    Both sides pressed for a winner, with Everton substitute Dwight McNeil's deflected shot almost catching Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson out and Mohamed Salah firing against the post in stoppage time, but the rivals had to settle for a point each.

    The stalemate means Liverpool remain in fifth, six points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday, while Everton stay 14th, winless from their six matches so far.

