Arsenal's winning streak ends, Chelsea up to second, Man United draw at Spurs

Premier League - Sunderland v Arsenal - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - Nov 8, 2025 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Arsenal's red-hot winning run came to a dramatic end on Saturday as Brian Brobbey's acrobatic stoppage-time equaliser earned Sunderland a 2-2 draw that gave Premier League title chasers Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool some relief.

Mikel Arteta's side have 26 points and a six-point lead over London rivals Chelsea before third-placed Manchester City (19) host champions Liverpool (18) in sixth on Sunday.

Chelsea climbed to second in the table with a 3-0 thrashing of bottom team Wolverhampton Wanderers that extended the visitors' miserable losing streak.

Manchester United salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's header in injury time, while Everton beat Fulham 2-0 and West Ham United defeated Burnley 3-2 in a battle between struggling teams.

At the Stadium of Light, Dan Ballard put high-flying Sunderland in front after 36 minutes, the first time Arsenal's defence had been breached in nine matches.

But Arsenal looked poised for an 11th straight win after Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, with an unstoppable shot past Robin Roefs, overturned the home side's lead.

Brobbey, however, struck in the 94th minute with great athleticism in volleying past David Raya from close range to deny the leaders three points and send the crowd into raptures.

Ballard said the draw, which leaves Sunderland in a lofty fourth spot on 19 points, felt like a win.

"I'd say so, it's a good morale boost to show we can go against a really top team - probably one of the best in Europe at the minute - and delighted with that," he told the BBC.

"But it is just one point and we've got a lot of work to do to achieve our goal of staying up this year."

CHELSEA CRUISE TO VICTORY WITH SIZZLING SECOND HALF

Chelsea eased past Wolves thanks to second-half goals from Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts seized control from the outset but a wasteful first half had the fans booing them off the pitch at the break before Gusto finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute.

"They (Wolves) were compact in the first half, we struggled to find space between the lines," Gusto told the BBC. "The second half was better, we found each other more easily and that's why we scored the first goal.

"Three points (are) important before the international break. We are here for the top four, that's our aim."

Enzo Maresca's side are six points behind leaders Arsenal, while Wolves remain rooted to the bottom with two points from 11 games — the worst start in the club's history.

LATE GOAL SALVAGES POINT FOR UNITED

In North London, De Ligt's last-gasp header earned United a share of the points at Spurs, cancelling out Richarlison's late header.

Bryan Mbeumo had opened the scoring for United after 32 minutes, before Mathys Tel equalised in the 84th. Richarlison then put Spurs ahead in stoppage time, only for de Ligt to level from a Bruno Fernandes corner.

They both have 18 points, along with Liverpool and Bournemouth, though Spurs are in fifth place while United are eighth due to goal difference.

United boss Ruben Amorim admitted frustration despite their late equaliser.

"We have a lot of problems," he said. "We are just in the beginning. I know that sometimes the results show to people that we are improving ... but we have a lot to do."

Everton beat Fulham with goals from Idrissa Gueye just before halftime and Michael Keane late on from a corner.

The Toffees climbed to 11th with 15 points, while Fulham dropped to 15th, just a point above the relegation zone.

West Ham came from behind to beat Burnley 3-2 at the London Stadium, with late goals from substitutes Tomas Soucek and Kyle Walker-Peters sealing the victory.

The win moves the Hammers level on 10 points with Burnley, who are in the safety zone just above them on goal difference.