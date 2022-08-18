Spurs' Romero out of Wolves clash with muscle injury

Tottenham Hotspur centre back Cristian Romero will not be risked for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up a muscle problem following their match against Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte said on Thursday.

Romero played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea last weekend despite the issue and British media said he could be out for a few weeks, but Conte dismissed suggestions that the 24-year-old Argentine would face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"About Cristian, he had a little problem against Chelsea in the final part of the game. After the game he started to feel a bit of pain in his adductor," Conte told reporters.

"We checked him. The player wanted to give availability but in this situation we have a lot of games, it would be stupid to take risks. For this reason, he's not available for Wolves."