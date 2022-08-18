    বাংলা

    Spurs' Romero out of Wolves clash with muscle injury

    He played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea last weekend despite the issue and British media said he could be out for a few weeks

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 05:32 PM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 05:32 PM

    Tottenham Hotspur centre back Cristian Romero will not be risked for Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up a muscle problem following their match against Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte said on Thursday.

    Romero played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea last weekend despite the issue and British media said he could be out for a few weeks, but Conte dismissed suggestions that the 24-year-old Argentine would face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

    "About Cristian, he had a little problem against Chelsea in the final part of the game. After the game he started to feel a bit of pain in his adductor," Conte told reporters.

    "We checked him. The player wanted to give availability but in this situation we have a lot of games, it would be stupid to take risks. For this reason, he's not available for Wolves."

    Midfielder Oliver Skipp is closing in on a return following a fractured foot, with Conte saying he would be running soon.

    "I hope for this player to be a bit lucky, because since January he started to have a problem. We'll have him available when we have a lot of games to play," Conte said.

    Conte and his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel were shown red cards at the end of their fiery encounter last weekend, and the Italian said he hoped to be on the touchline against Wolves.

    "It's right to stay in my place," Conte said. "I repeat, after this type of situation you can learn a lot, but at the same time from many situation I was good to keep calm and don't have an excessive reaction."

    Spurs thumped Southampton 4-1 in their league opener before being held to a 2-2 draw at London rivals Chelsea last weekend and are one of six teams on four points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Erwee notches half-century as S Africa close in lead at Lord's
    S Africa close in lead at Lord's
    Erwee is unbeaten on 60 and will resume in the final session with Aiden Markram
    Dhawan, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first ODI
    Dhawan, Gill star as India thump Zimbabwe
    The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel adds to their shine as he takes three wickets
    FIFA sells 2.45 million tickets for Qatar World Cup
    FIFA sells 2.45m tickets for Qatar WC
    The launch date for the next sales phase will be announced in late September
    Liverpool's problems dwarfed by United's ahead of Old Trafford clash
    Liverpool's problems dwarfed by United's ahead of clash
    The club’s early-season problems look trivial compared with those of their arch-rivals Manchester United

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher