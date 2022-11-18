Players risk suffering heat stroke in Qatar during World Cup, says physiologist

Players are at risk of suffering heat stroke and could make poor decisions when playing or training in high temperatures at the World Cup in Qatar, physiologist Mike Tipton on Thursday.

With the temperature hovering above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) in Doha, Wales rescheduled their training session on Thursday, moving it from the afternoon to evening when the weather is cooler.

Qatar is unusually hot and humid for this time of the year, but the weather is likely to cool down as the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup progresses into late autumn.