Son's first half header sees South Korea down Cameroon

Son Heung-min's first half header earned South Korea a 1-0 win over Cameroon on Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium as the Tottenham Hotspur striker netted for the second game in a row for Paulo Bento's side.

Son pounced in the 35th minute after Andre Onana kept out Kim Jin-su's initial shot, the 30-year-old finding the target again after scoring a late free kick in Friday's 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Son carried the main threat against the visitors and it was from his deep cross in the fifth minute that the Koreans almost took the lead, Kim Jin-su nodding back across goal before Onana kept out Jeong Woo-yeong's close range header.