Japan claim East Asian title after downing South Korea

The Nagoya Grampus winger made no mistake four minutes into the second half, however, as he slipped in behind the Korean defence to head Joel Fujita's right-wing cross past Jo.

Soma turned provided 14 minutes later when he swung in a corner that Sasaki headed past Jo while Machino completed the win when he finished off a fine team move from close range 18 minutes from time.

Both Japan and South Korea will be among Asia's representatives at the World Cup finals in Qatar in November.

The Japanese have been drawn to face Germany, Spain and Costa Rica while the Koreans will play Uruguay, Portugal and Ghana in the group phase.