    বাংলা

    Uruguay's Suarez joins Brazilian club Gremio

    Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 08:00 PM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 08:00 PM

    Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will join Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer on a two-year contract until the end of 2024, the club announced on Saturday.

    Suarez bid farewell to his boyhood club Nacional in October after three months in which he scored eight goals in 16 games and won the Uruguayan championship.

    Previously the 35-year-old enjoyed success in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

    Suarez joins the Porto Alegre-based Gremio after spending Christmas in Rosario, Argentina with Lionel Messi.

    Gremio will kick off 2023 by playing in the Recopa Gaucha Super Cup against Sao Luiz on Jan 17.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Everton's Conor Coady react Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    City fall behind in title race
    Erling Haaland made a positive start for Pep Guardiola's men when he latched on to Riyad Mahrez's pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season
    Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 31, 2022 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding, William Saliba and Mohamed Elneny celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
    Arsenal go 7 points clear with win over Brighton
    They top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 31, 2022 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots at goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Barca held by Espanyol
    They started strongly, with defender Marcos Alonso glancing a header into the net to give the hosts the lead with seven minutes on the clock
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Dec 14, 2021
    Football is football because of Pele: Guardiola
    The Manchester City manager says Pele was very intuitive and, in terms of skills and mentality, he could play in every generation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher