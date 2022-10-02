How a deadly crush at an Indonesia football match unfolded

At least 125 people were killed and around 180 injured at a football match in Indonesia after panicked fans were trampled and crushed trying to flee during a riot, authorities said on Sunday.

At 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, a match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya kicks off at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang in East Java, Indonesia.

Shortly before 10 p.m. the match ends with the home team Arema losing 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.

After the referee blows the final whistle, angry supporters from the home side invade the pitch. Video footage shot by a Reuters witness shows fans clashing with police on the pitch.