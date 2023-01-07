    বাংলা

    Chelsea reach agreement to sign Brazil youngster Santos

    The 18-year-old, considered among the brightest talents in Brazilian football, will become the club's third signing of the January transfer window

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 03:35 AM

    Chelsea have reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama for the transfer of Brazil Under-20 international Andrey Santos, the Brazilian club said on Friday.

    The 18-year-old, considered among the brightest talents in Brazilian football, will become Chelsea's third signing of the January transfer window after they also brought in David Datro Fofana from Molde FK and Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

    Central midfielder Santos was a key player for Vasco da Gama in Brazil's second division last season as he scored eight goals in 33 league games, helping them secure promotion to the top flight.

    Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League on 25 points after 17 games and face Manchester City away in the FA Cup on Sunday.

