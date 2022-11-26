PSG coach Galtier expects fully motivated Messi after World Cup

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier expects Lionel Messi to be motivated for the rest of the Ligue 1 campaign regardless of how his Argentina team get on at the World Cup in Qatar.

Galtier, who arrived in the capital during the close season and has led PSG to a 22-game unbeaten run with a powerful attack spearheaded by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi, said the trio's preparation this term has not only been for the World Cup.

"Why should I think that (I'll see a different performance after the World Cup)? Would that mean they've been preparing only for the World Cup? I can't think that," Galtier, 56, said in an interview with Spain's Marca newspaper.