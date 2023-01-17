French federation president Le Graet under investigation for moral and sexual harassment

The Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation for moral and sexual harassment against French football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet.

Le Graet, who has previously denied allegations of sexual harassment during an audit commissioned by the sports ministry, last week "took a step back" from his duties, with Philippe Diallo acting as interim president, the FFF said.

Le Graet was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

"In response to a report from the IGESR (General Inspection of Education, Sport and Research) on 13 January 2023, an investigation was opened yesterday into charges of moral harassment and sexual harassment," the prosecutor's office told Reuters.