    Gabriel goes from villain to hero to maintain Arsenal's 100% start

    Gabriel goes from villain to hero as Fulham give the Gunners a hard time, but they fight back to win

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2022, 07:31 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 07:31 PM

    Arsenal preserved the Premier League's last remaining 100 percent record as they came from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to a late winner by Gabriel at The Emirates Stadium on Saturday that kept the Gunners top of the table.

    The home side enjoyed overwhelming possession but a dreadful mistake by Gabriel allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic to give previously unbeaten Fulham a 56th-minute lead.

    It was Mitrovic's 100th goal for Fulham but Arsenal were behind for only eight minutes as captain Martin Odegaard's deflected effort levelled it up.

    Mitrovic was close to putting Fulham back in front with a diving header but Arsenal's pressure finally told as a fumble by their former goalkeeper Bernd Leno from a corner allowed Gabriel to make ammends with a simple tap-in.

    Arsenal were not at their best against well-drilled Fulham, who should have equalised through Nathaniel Chalobah late on, but they stay in first place with 12 points from four games, two more than champions Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

