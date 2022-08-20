Barca still unable to register Kounde as player, Xavi says

Kounde missed out on Barca's season debut against Rayo Vallecano after LaLiga prevented the club from registering him alongside his fellow summer signings Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

"The transfer market ends on Aug 31 and we don't know what will happen," Xavi said.

"Auba and Memphis are still here, so tomorrow we will use them. But the priority is to register Koundé."

Barca have taken several steps to increase their revenue in order to offset losses, reduce their debt and comply with LaLiga's financial fair play rules.

They have sold stakes in their audiovisual studio, their licensing and merchandising division and even part of their LaLiga TV income rights to help balance the books.

They also signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with Spotify.

On the other hand, they approved financial plans last December to renovate Camp Nou, including raising an additional 1.5 billion euros in debt.