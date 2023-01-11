    বাংলা

    Rashford double helps Man United reach League Cup last four

    The Man Utd forward stepped off the bench to fire two late goals for the club to put the seal on an eighth victory in a row

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 05:30 AM

    Marcus Rashford was on target for the sixth successive match in all competitions as his late double helped Manchester United beat third-tier Charlton Athletic 3-0 to reach the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

    A much-changed United had the better of the early openings and deservedly took the lead in 21st minute as Brazilian forward Antony curled a stunning strike into far corner.

    Antony's fellow countryman Fred then curled a sensational effort towards goal from a free kick, but saw his rasping shot come out off the inside of the post.

    United had further chances to add a game-clinching second before Rashford stepped off the bench to fire two late goals to put the seal on an eighth victory in a row in all competitions for the home side.

    Rashford has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, having mustered just five last term, and has found the net in eight straight matches at Old Trafford.

    "I have told you many times, when he puts himself in the position, in one on ones in the box, he will score," coach Erik ten Hag said. "That is what he is doing at the moment. If he keeps the focus and keeps doing what he is doing, he will score more.

    "First half I was happy, but I was less happy with not being clinical in front of goal. We created a lot of chances. We should have scored more. Sometimes we need that extra pass. We had to fight right until the end.

    "But we are scoring goals from the back, from set plays too, so I think we are progressing."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - 1st IT20 - India Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma during the nets
    Can’t get Shanaka out like that: India's Rohit
    Rohit said he withdrew a 'Mankad' run-out appeal against Shanaka as that was not how they envisioned dismissing the Sri Lankan skipper
    Kohli's ton helps India win ODI opener against Sri Lanka
    Kohli ton propels India to win over SL
    He now sits with Tendulkar with most ODI centuries at home
    Rangpur v Barishal BPL match delayed after Shakib argues with umpires
    BPL match delayed as Shakib argues with umpires
    Shakib breaks the rules to march into the ground to have a word with the on-field umpires once again
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Brazil v South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 5, 2022 Brazil's Dani Alves REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Alves under investigation for sexual assault
    The alleged assault occurred at a nightclub last month, says Catalonia’s Supreme Court

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher