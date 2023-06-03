Warner wants to play his last Test in Sydney next January

Australia opener David Warner said he will call time on his Test career after playing against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) next January, if he is still in the team by then.

When available, Warner has been a fixture at the top of the Australian order since his debut in 2011 but his place in the side for the World Test Championship final and Ashes series has been called into question after a run of poor form.

The 36-year-old said on Saturday that he wanted to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup but would call time on his Test career after the third Test against Pakistan, before the two-match series against West Indies that follows.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the World Cup will be my final game," Warner told reporters in Beckenham, England.