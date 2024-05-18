Man City's Foden voted Premier League player of the season

Phil Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season

Phil Foden has been voted the Premier League's player of the season, the league announced on Saturday after the 23-year-old had the best campaign of his career to help put Manchester City within reach of their fourth consecutive league title.

Foden has scored 17 goals and grabbed eight assists in 34 league games this season playing centrally as well as on the wing when needed. He has 25 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Heading into the final day of the season, City are two points ahead of Arsenal and should Pep Guardiola's side lift the title, Foden will become the youngest player ever to have won six Premier League trophies.

"I am extremely proud," Foden said. "It is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons."

"I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season."

Foden topped an eight-man shortlist which also included Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil van Dijk and Ollie Watkins.

City players have now won the award five years in a row as Foden joins Ruben Dias, Haaland and two-time winner Kevin De Bruyne in winning the prize.

The last player not from City to win the award was Liverpool's Van Dijk in the 2018-19 season.

England international Foden also won the Football Writers' Association's player of the year award earlier this month.