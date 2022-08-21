Inter cruise to 3-0 win over Spezia

Inter Milan cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Spezia in their first home game of the new Serie A season on Saturday, making it back-to-back wins for Simone Inzaghi's side.

With most of the games being played on Sunday and Monday, Inter knew that a win or a draw at home would lift them, temporarily at least, to the top of Serie A.

Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa all scored for Inter in a game where they were never really threatened by a toothless Spezia.