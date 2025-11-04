Home +
November 05, 2025

City's Haaland concentrating on team success rather than scoring records

The 25-year-old Norwegian has netted 26 goals in just 16 appearances for club and country this season

Haaland concentrating on team success
UEFA Champions League - Manchester City Press Conference - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - Nov 4, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 09:15 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 09:15 PM

