Rodrygo double fires Real Madrid to Spanish Cup final win over Osasuna

Real have lost two of the last three games and are virtually out of contention in LaLiga, sitting 14 points behind leaders Barcelona.

Yet against Osasuna, they were dominant thanks to a brilliant performance by Vinicius, who was virtually unstoppable down the left channel and was involved in the build up to both Rodrygo's goals with superb individual runs.

Rodrygo scored the opener with a tidy finishthrough a forest of legs after Vinicius dribbled past several defenders on the left wing and delivered a perfect cross with the outside of his boot.

Real had almost 65 percent of the possession and Vinicius created several opportunities that his team mates failed to make the most of it.

Rodrygo missed a sitter half an hour into the game after another Vinicius run and Osasuna almost scored on the counter attack through Abde, but a desperate Dani Carvajal managed to clear the ball off the goalline.