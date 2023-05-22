Dortmund keep lid on euphoria as Bundesliga title race goes to the wire

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from clinching their first Bundesliga title in 11 years but they are desperate to keep a lid on the city's bubbling euphoria until the job is done.

Dortmund's 3-0 win at Augsburg on Sunday coupled with Bayern Munich's shock 3-1 home loss to RB Leipzig put the Ruhr valley club into top spot, two points ahead of the Bavarians with one game left.

"I don't really want to stop the euphoria but we still have one game left to play," Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl said of the tightest Bundesliga race in years.